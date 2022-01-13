Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,495.95

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.95 ($20.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($21.81), with a volume of 492,092 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.79) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($24.16).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,495.81.
About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
