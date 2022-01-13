Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,495.95

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.95 ($20.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($21.81), with a volume of 492,092 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.79) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($24.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,495.81.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.60), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($56,031.08).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

