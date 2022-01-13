Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SMGZY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

