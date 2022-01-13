Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,463,332 shares of company stock valued at $81,029,627 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

