Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.01.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463,332 shares of company stock worth $81,029,627.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.