Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down to $42.73

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.73, but opened at $41.17. Snap shares last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 194,288 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -96.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463,332 shares of company stock valued at $81,029,627.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

