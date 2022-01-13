Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.71% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTC. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

DTC opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

