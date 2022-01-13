Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Solo Brands traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 10,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 395,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

