SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and $1.39 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00117976 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.