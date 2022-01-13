SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 7.2%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 8,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $14,730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.