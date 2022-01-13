SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $146.00 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.07620248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.06 or 0.99482218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067362 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

