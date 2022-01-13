South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 227 ($3.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.38. The company has a market cap of £10.57 billion and a PE ratio of -75.67. South32 has a one year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

