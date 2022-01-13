SouthState Corp Has $4.50 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 513,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

