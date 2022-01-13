SouthState Corp Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

HON stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

