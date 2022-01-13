SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.