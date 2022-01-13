SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.93

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.