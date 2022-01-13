SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $107.35

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.35, but opened at $104.68. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $441,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.