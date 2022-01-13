SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 441,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.