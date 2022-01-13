SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $511.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.08 and a 200-day moving average of $500.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

