SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $58.63

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.63, but opened at $56.68. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 545 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

