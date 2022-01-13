Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.33. 42,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,412,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

