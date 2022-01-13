Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.08.

SQ stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.68. Square has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

