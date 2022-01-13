Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

MNTS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Stable Road Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $219,054.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $580,870.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274 over the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

