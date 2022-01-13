Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce sales of $176.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.70 million and the lowest is $175.86 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $709.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,399. Standex International has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.