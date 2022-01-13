Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. 150,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

