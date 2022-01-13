Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 266,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 158,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

