State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 48.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,328,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

