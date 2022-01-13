State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,909,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

