State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

TAP opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.