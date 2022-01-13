State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 443.07 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

