State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $283.02 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.