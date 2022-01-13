State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $367,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

