State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,460 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.54 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

