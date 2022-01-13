State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,466 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

SEIC stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

