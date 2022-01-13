State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,057 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

