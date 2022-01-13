State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,829 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

