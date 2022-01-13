State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 82,050 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.