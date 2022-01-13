State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of Post stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.79 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

