Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

MITO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.