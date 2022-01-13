Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

