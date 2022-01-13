Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 40.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

