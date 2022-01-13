Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 72,681 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,530% compared to the average daily volume of 4,460 call options.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $377.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.12. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

