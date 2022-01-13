Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Equifax Call Options (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the typical volume of 1,448 call options.

EFX traded down $6.89 on Thursday, hitting $254.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.81. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

