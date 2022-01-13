Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,078 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

