Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

