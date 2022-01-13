Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sage Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 484 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,558. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

