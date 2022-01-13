Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Up 1%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €69.15 ($78.58) and last traded at €68.55 ($77.90). 51,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.85 ($77.10).

SAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.50 ($100.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

