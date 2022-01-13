Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $268.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average is $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

