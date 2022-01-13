Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Subaru stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

