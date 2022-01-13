Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZU. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.55 ($16.53).

SZU stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €13.36 ($15.18). 167,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -32.91. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($16.61).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

