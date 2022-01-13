Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

GOLD stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.